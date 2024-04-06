Teen girl airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in Clermont, police say

A 16-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after being stabbed in the neck last night, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Street and Carroll Street in response to a fight between two groups of kids, according to police. Upon arrival, they discovered a 16-year-old girl with a wound to her neck that seemed to be caused by a sharp object, officers said. After receiving immediate medical attention from police, the girl was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center where she is expected to make a full recovery, according to the officers.

At this time, no arrest has been made, but the suspect is believed to also be a teenage girl, police said. All involved in this incident are children and known associates of the victim, officers stated. The Clermont Police Department believes that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.



