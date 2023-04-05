Teen dies after falling from Florida condo balcony during spring break

article

A teenager is dead after he fell from a fourth-floor condo balcony during a spring break trip in Destin, Florida, authorities said.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the area after a person staying at a neighboring condo on Gulf Shore Drive spotted the 17-year-old boy on the ground near an entryway of the building. The teen was dead when first responders arrived.

Deputies said the teen was visiting from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"Our sincere prayers go out to the family and friends of the young man in this tragic loss," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Investigators believe alcohol may have played a factor.



