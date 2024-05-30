Teen arrested for shooting at pedestrians with BB gun in Baldwin Park, police say

A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting a BB gun at pedestrians in Baldwin Park on Tuesday, police said.

The teen admitted to detectives that he used an "Orbeez" type of gel gun to shoot multiple people around 7:50 p.m. near Jake Street and Lakemont Ave.

Several witnesses reported that juveniles were driving in the area and shooting at people with the BB gun.

The teen was charged with five counts of aggravated battery with a weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Detectives are urging any other victims involved to come forward about the incident by calling the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline.