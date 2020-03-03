Teen arrested, lockdown lifted after bringing gun to Poinciana High School, deputies say

article

Poinciana High School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after there were reports of a student with a weapon on campus.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that a student at the school had displayed a firearm to another student inside the boy's locker room at about 8:15 a.m.. The incident was said to be quickly reported to the School Resource Officer.

They said that it was quickly determined that the student was not in his assigned classroom and the school was then put on lockdown to ensure the safety of all students and staff. By 10:15 a.m., the student was located in the common area of the Waterview Subdivision, located across the street from the high school. They recovered his firearm, which deputies confirmed was loaded and stolen.

The teen was then arrested and charged with Possession of Firearm on School Property, Possession of Firearm by Minor, Tampering with Evidence, & Interfering with Education Process.

The lockdown was lifted just after 11:00 a.m.

Anyone with any information related to this incident or a similar incident is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, where information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 dollars.

