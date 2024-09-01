Teen arrested after trying to bring gun into Cocoa-Mainland game at Daytona Stadium: police

Stream FOX 35:

A male juvenile was arrested at Friday night's Cocoa vs. Mainland high school football game for trying to enter Daytona Stadium with a gun, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

At around 8 p.m., a security guard conducting routine bag inspection at a security checkpoint discovered a gun inside a bag that belonged to a male juvenile trying to get into the stadium, police said. Security alerted police, who were able to secure the firearm.

Mainland High School Principal Joe Castelli said in an email to parents that the gun was discovered while the suspect was walking through a metal detector.

Additionally, Castelli said the incident at Friday night's game was related to the unfounded threat at the high school from earlier in the week.

They tried to detain the juvenile at that time, but he allegedly ran off. Two other juveniles, who were with the suspect, also tried to flee, but they were caught and charged with resisting arrest.

Police said they were eventually able to identify, arrest and charge the suspect who allegedly went to Daytona Stadium with a gun. He was charged with disturbing the peace at a school function, possession of a firearm on school property, resisting arrest, and theft of a firearm.

The football game was suspended during the incident, but was able to go on after the area was checked.

Police stayed at Daytona Stadium until everyone had left the game safely.

"The Daytona Beach Police Department remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all community events and we are grateful that this situation was resolved without any injuries, achieving the best possible outcome under the circumstances," police said in a press release.

Castelli urges Mainland High School families to speak with their children about "the seriousness of such offenses and please make sure they do not have access to weapons of any kind."

No other details were released at this time.

