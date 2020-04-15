Teachers unions call for governor to keep schools closed

Teachers unions across Florida are taking stand, making it clear that they do not want schools to reopen this year.

There has been backlash following Gov. Ron DeDantis' comment about the possibility of reopening schools after May 1, which is the end of his executive order.

“I don’t think nationwide there’s been a single fatality under 25,” Gov. DeSantis said in a news conference last week. “For whatever reason, it just doesn’t seem to threaten you know, kids”

“We’re asking the governor, we’re calling on the governor, in fact, were demanding, we need an answer,” said Fedrick Ingram, president of the Florida Education Association. “For us to haphazardly say that we will just open schools because schools are an inconvenience right now, that is not showing the degree of leadership we need right now in our state.”

Matthew Hazel is a member of Orange County’s Classroom Teachers Association.

“I work in a school,” Hazel said. “I work in a high school. I’m not under 25, nor are most of my colleagues. Many of which are older and are at-risk groups. For two weeks of school, it’s just not worth the risk for anyone.”

School Districts in Orange, Lake, Seminole, and Volusia counties will follow whatever guidance the Florida Department of Education gives them, they told FOX 35 News.

“This is an executive order by the Governor and so we do have to follow that direction,” Volusia County School Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz said.