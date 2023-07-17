Can't get Taylor Swift tickets? Airline giving away Eras Tour tickets for free

If you missed out on the chance to score Taylor Swift concert tickets, don't fret – Frontier Airlines is here to help you attend the Eras Tour in "Style."

Frontier launched a sweepstakes last week that's "Bigger Than The Whole Sky" to give away tickets for the Eras Tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 7. "The Lucky One" will get two concert tickets, two roundtrip flights, a two-night hotel stay and transportation to and from the show.

"For Swifties who don’t have tickets to enjoy The Eras Tour— now is the time to shake it off and enter for your chance to win," Frontier Vice President of Marketing Tyri Squyres said in a press release. "We’re thrilled to make dreams come true for some lucky T-Swift fans out there by not only offering up free concert tickets but also roundtrip flights and a hotel stay."

(Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to the Eras Tour ticket giveaway, Frontier also launched an 89% off sale – a nod to Swift's birth year. That sale, however, ended on Friday.

Swifties have through the end of July 20 to enter the contest. To enter, you need to be a Frontier Miles account holder – but if you're not, you can sign up for free. You can enter here.

Participates must be 18 or older to enter. Residents in New York, Florida and the District of Columbia are not eligible to enter.