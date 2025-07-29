Orlando camp counselor terminated after allegedly physically removing student from class

The Brief A camp counselor at the City of Orlando’s summer program at Memorial Middle School has been terminated. The camp counselor allegedly physically removed the student from the classroom after they were reportedly being disruptive. School officials said the student was not physically harmed during the incident. The student's family disagrees and now plans to file a lawsuit with Morgan & Morgan.



An Orlando camp counselor has been terminated following an incident where they allegedly physically removed a student from the classroom.

School officials said the student was not physically harmed during the incident, but the student's family says they now plan to file a lawsuit.

What we know:

According to the City of Orlando, a site supervisor at the city's summer program at Memorial Middle School said they were informed of an incident involving a summer camp counselor on Thursday, June 19.

The counselor allegedly physically removed a student from the classroom who was reportedly being disruptive.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The site supervisor said they spoke with the student, staff and other witnesses, as well as contacted the student’s parents.

Officials said the student was not physically harmed. Medical attention was offered, but school officials said it was declined by both the student and their parents, and the student was then taken home.

City of Orlando representatives said the counselor’s actions violated city policy, so they were immediately terminated from their seasonal position.

What's next:

The incident is currently under investigation by the Orlando Police Department (OPD).

The family of the student said they are planning to file a lawsuit, but they have not done so yet. They are being represented by the Morgan & Morgan law firm.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

‘My son came home severely injured’

What they're saying:

"The City of Orlando takes the safety and well-being of children seriously and remains committed to responding swiftly and appropriately to any such incidents," city leaders said in a prepared statement.

"Morgan & Morgan is investigating allegations that a camp instructor at All Star Memorial Middle School physically assaulted our client’s minor child," Morgan & Morgan Founder John Morgan and Attorney Varun Ramnarine said. "There is absolutely no justification for a guardian figure, such as a camp instructor, to lay hands on a child in their care. We are committed to securing justice for our client and holding all responsible parties fully accountable."

"I put my trust into the adults at Orlando After-School All-Stars to keep my son safe, and instead my son came home severely injured,"the student's mother Teresa Madison said. "I am grateful to Morgan & Morgan for investigating this incident for me, and I hope that by taking action we’re able to ensure that this never happens to another child in their care."