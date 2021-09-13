Tax break for diapers resurfaces in Florida Legislature

article

Florida Democratic lawmakers once again are being asked to consider a sales-tax exemption for diapers and incontinence products.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, on Monday filed a measure (HB 85) for the 2022 legislative session that would exempt diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads, or incontinence liners from sales taxes. Similar proposals have failed to garner the support necessary for passage in previous years.

The 60-day session begins on Jan. 11, with the first of five scheduled committee weeks starting on Sept. 20.