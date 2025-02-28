2nd child 'abused' by mother, boyfriend who 'tortured' 10-year-old Florida boy: police

The Brief Police say a second child, 9, was "tortured" and "abused" by the Florida mother and boyfriend who sent his 10-year-old brother to the hospital last week. The 10-year-old currently remains in critical condition. Both the mother and boyfriend now face additional child abuse charges.



Content warning: This story discusses allegations of physical abuse against a child, according to information from the Tavares Police Department. The details in this story are disturbing.

A Florida mother and her boyfriend now face additional charges in an alleged child abuse case. Police say a second child, 9, was also "tortured" and "abused" by them. Police discovered the case last week after Mills brought the boy's 10-year-old brother to the hospital with alleged bruises and burn marks all over his body.

The 10-year-old currently remains in critical condition, and the mother and boyfriend now face additional charges, according to recent reports. Both the mother and the boyfriend have pleaded not guilty to the child abuse charges.

The latest on the investigation

What we know:

On Friday, the Tavares Police Department revealed that Kimberley Mills, the mother of the two boys, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, would face additional charges related to the alleged abuse of both boys – not just the 10-year-old boy found with bruises and burn marks all over his body.

Kimberley Mills, left, and Andre Walker, right, are facing child abuse charges. (Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office/Tavares Police Department)

The new charges are as follows …

Kimberley Mills

Two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse

Two counts of Child Neglect

One count of Tampering with Evidence

Two counts of Accessory to Aggravated Child Abuse

Andre Walker

Two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse

Two counts of Accessory to Aggravated Child Abuse

One count of Tampering with Evidence.

"These charges mean that both Kimberley Mills and Andre Walker participated in torturing and abusing these two children," police said in a news release. "We are working closely with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure that these two boys get the justice that they deserve. … We are hoping that the boy that is hospitalized pulls through. However, in the event he does not make it, we are prepared to add enhanced charges."

What is the 10-year-old boy's current condition?

What they're saying:

The Tavares Police Department previously shared an update on the boy's condition on its social media pages on Wednesday.

In the post, officers said the boy remained in critical condition.

"Please keep him, his biological father and little brother in your thoughts and prayers," police said in the post. "Detectives have been all hands on deck to ensure that the case is seamless and thorough. We want justice for this little, innocent boy."

"It is clear to our agency that this child underwent gruesome abuse," said a detective with the Tavares Police Department, who became visibly emotional while providing an update on the case at a press conference on Monday. "He is covered head to toe. Excuse me. He is covered head to toe in various sized bruises that are in various stages of healing. Additionally, he is covered in burn marks. … This 10-year-old little boy is fighting for his life. He is in critical condition, and we are unsure which direction his healing will go."

What allegedly happened?

The backstory:

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, Mills and Walker brought the 10-year-old boy to AdventHealth Waterman, where doctors immediately noticed he had numerous bruises and burn marks in various stages of healing.

Police said Walker immediately left. Mills left the hospital briefly once she learned law enforcement had been contacted, police said. She later came back with the boy's 9-year-old brother.

Police said a search warrant was executed at the home that painted a picture of the alleged abuse the boy went through.

"To put it plainly, this child was tortured," they said.

Police said there were no recent calls to or from DCF about the home or the children. There was a recent 911 call where the mom reportedly asked questions about the boy. Deputies did not respond, as the purpose of the call was able to be handled over the phone, police said.

On Monday, police said Walker, who was wanted under suspicion of accessory after the fact to aggravated child abuse, turned himself into the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Mills, the boy's mother, has been booked into jail under suspicion of aggravated child abuse. She has invoked her Fifth Amendment right and declined to talk to detectives, police said.

Police said the boy's biological father lives out of state and was on his way to Florida.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released specifics about the alleged abuse against the 9-year-old boy. They have also not released evidence of the alleged abuse found inside the home.

What you can do:

Tavares Police said the Tavares Police Charity is working on some sort of initiative for people who would like to help the boy's family, his brother, and father.

"We have had several people reach out to us on how they could help the family. Tavares Police Charity is coordinating something to make this happen. We will be able to put out information on this soon as well," the agency said. Specific details have not been released.

