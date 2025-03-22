Tavares to host vigil for 10-year-old who died after alleged torture, abuse by mother and boyfriend

The Brief The Tavares Police Department will host a candlelight vigil next weekend for Xavier Williams, the 10-year-old boy who died Friday after allegedly suffering severe abuse and neglect at the hands of his mother and his mother's boyfriend. The candlelight vigil will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at Wooton Park in Downtown Tavares. Family members are asking the community to wear Xavier's favorite color, blue, as a gesture of unity and love at the event.



The Tavares Police Department will host a candlelight vigil next weekend for Xavier Williams, the 10-year-old boy who died Friday after allegedly suffering severe abuse and neglect at the hands of his mother and his mother's boyfriend.

'Beloved 10-year-old boy who touched the hearts of many’

Local perspective:

The candlelight vigil will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at Wooton Park in Downtown Tavares.

Xavier's family is inviting everyone in the community to join them in the "moment of remembrance and gratitude for your overwhelming support during this time," police said in a press release on Saturday.

"Let us come together to show our love, compassion and solidarity as we celebrate Xavier's life and the joy he brought to those around him," police said. "Let us gather as one community, honoring Xavier and surrounding his family with the strength of our care and kindness."

Family members are asking the community to wear Xavier's favorite color, blue, as a gesture of unity and love at the event.

"Our department has been unwavering in our efforts from the very beginning," the Tavares Police Department said in an updated statement on Saturday. "This little boy showed incredible courage and strength, holding on for as long as he could. His bravery and spirit have deeply touched us all. Though his loss is immeasurable, we will carry his memory with us as we continue to fight for a swift and just resolution for him and his brother. We humbly ask that you keep his younger brother, father, extended family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this unimaginably difficult time. Together, we will stand strong, united by his legacy and inspired by his strength."

Officials said Xavier Williams, 10, died Friday after allegedly suffering severe abuse and neglect at the hands of his mother and his mother's boyfriend. (Credit: Tavares Police Department)

What you can do:

Those who wish to offer additional support to the family can do so through the Tavares Police Charity or through a GoFundMe page set up for the family to provide further assistance.

'Child's life was marked by unspeakable suffering'

The backstory:

Xavier died Friday after suffering severe abuse and neglect, according to the Tavares Police Department.

Detectives are actively investigating the case, working with the State Attorney’s Office to enhance charges against the suspects, Kimberley Mills, the boy's mother, and Andre Walker, Mills' boyfriend.

Xavier's younger brother, aged 9, was also a victim of abuse, officials allege.

Mills and Walker are both facing multiple charges related to the alleged abuse of both boys.

These were the charges prior to Xavier's death, but authorities anticipate that charges will be enhanced.

Kimberley Mills

Two counts of aggravated child abuse

Two counts of child neglect

One count of tampering with evidence

Two counts of accessory to aggravated child abuse

Andre Walker

Two counts of aggravated child abuse

Two counts of accessory to aggravated child abuse

One count of tampering with evidence

Officers said both Mills and Walker had refused to cooperate with the investigation.

