Boy dies after alleged torture, abuse by mother, her boyfriend; enhanced charges expected

The Brief A 10-year-old boy from Lake County has died due to abuse and neglect, authorities said. The child's younger brother, aged 9, was also a victim of abuse, officials allege. Detectives with the Tavares Police Department are investigating and working to enhance charges against the suspects, Kimberley Mills and Andre Walker. "This innocent child's life was marked by unspeakable suffering, and his loss has deeply shaken our community," the police department said in a release.



A 10-year-old boy from Lake County has died weeks after suffering severe abuse and neglect at the hands of his mother and his mother's boyfriend, according to the Tavares Police Department.

'Child's life was marked by unspeakable suffering'

What we know:

A 10-year-old boy in Tavares has died after suffering severe abuse and neglect, according to the Tavares Police Department. Detectives are actively investigating the case, working with the State Attorney’s Office to enhance charges against the suspects, Kimberley Mills, the boy's mother, and Andre Walker, Mills' boyfriend. The child's younger brother, aged 9, was also a victim of abuse, officials allege.

Evidence: Ladder, duct tape, and a 10-pound dumbbell

The backstory:

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, Mills and Walker brought the 10-year-old boy to AdventHealth Waterman, where doctors immediately noticed he had numerous bruises and burn marks in various stages of healing, investigators said.

Police said Walker immediately left and Mills left the hospital briefly once she learned law enforcement had been contacted. She later came back with the boy's 9-year-old brother.

Investigators suspected the boy was a victim of abuse. Police said a search warrant was executed at the home that painted a picture of the alleged abuse the boy went through.

The boy’s life was marked by unimaginable suffering, detectives said. The Tavares Police Department released additional details in the case. Detectives said they were able to uncover information about alleged abuse that was shared by the younger brother.

Through a search of the boys' home, officers discovered multiple tools used in the suspected abuse, including a 6-foot ladder, a 10-pound weight, duct tape and thick insulated copper wire.

Content warning: This story discusses allegations of physical abuse against a child, according to information from the Tavares Police Department. The details in this story are disturbing.

Police alleged the 10-year-old boy was restrained and had a 10-pound weight repeatedly dropped onto his stomach. "His hands were bound above his head, leaving him defenseless," police said in a news release.

Detectives also found a thick-insulated copper wire, which was allegedly used to "inflict harm" on both boys, police said. A sweatshirt and sweatpants were also found with duct tape wrapped around the arms and ankles, police said, suspected of being what the boy wore when he was being "tortured."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos released by the Tavares Police Department show the alleged evidence found at a home where two boys were abused and "tortured," police say. A 10-year-old boy remains in critical condition. His survival chances are unknown. Courtesy: Tavares Police Department

Kimberley Mills, the mother of the two boys, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, are facing multiple charges related to the alleged abuse of both boys.

These were the charges prior to the child's death, but authorities anticipate that charges will be enhanced.

Kimberley Mills

Two counts of aggravated child abuse

Two counts of child neglect

One count of tampering with evidence

Two counts of accessory to aggravated child abuse

Andre Walker

Two counts of aggravated child abuse

Two counts of accessory to aggravated child abuse

One count of tampering with evidence

Officers said both Mills and Walker had refused to cooperate with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the timeline of the alleged abuse and the exact circumstances of the child's death remain under investigation.

What they're saying:

Tavares Police Department announced the boy's death in a news release sent to FOX 35 News on Friday, describing the child as "a victim of unimaginable abuse and neglect at the hands of those who were meant to care for him."

The release continued, "This innocent child's life was marked by unspeakable suffering, and his loss has deeply shaken our community."

The department’s statement also extended condolences to those mourning the child’s loss.

What's next:

There are ongoing efforts to enhance the charges against the suspects involved.

