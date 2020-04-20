Tavares High School hosts cap and gown celebration to celebrate graduates

article

Tavares High School held a celebration for seniors during its cap and gown pick-up, making the best of a very uncertain situation.

“It definitely feels weird,” Tavares High School senior Aaron Gross said. “It’s not how I imagined my senior year going.”

Tavares High school had a non-traditional graduation celebration.

The high school held a curbside cap and gown pickup for seniors and their parents.

“We knew we had to get out caps and gowns and we wanted to do something to celebrate them because we know they missed so much,” Tavares High School Principal Jacob Stein said.

Teachers and administrators all dressed up for the occasion and cheered for their students as they drove by to get their caps and gowns.

Senior Aaron Gross is thankful for the tribute.

“I think it’s really cool,” Gross said. “I’m glad that the teachers and stuff actually care.”

Tavares High School’s graduation was set for May 21.

Since the governor’s announcement that students will not go back to school before the end of the year, parents and students do not know if there will be a traditional graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

The school district’s superintendent sent out a letter earlier this month making a promise to have a proper celebration for seniors as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Parents remain optimistic.

“I think we’re focusing on plans for the future, college,” parent Christine Minner said. “Just looking forward to what opportunities lie ahead.”

East Ridge High School in Clermont is having a similar celebration next week.