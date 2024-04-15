Target car seat trade-in event happening now – how to get your coupon

article

Target’s car seat trade-in event is happening this month, allowing families to get 20% off for a new car seat, stroller and more baby home gear.

The event began on April 14 and runs through April 27, 2024. Customers can bring take an old car seat or base to a nearby Target and drop it in the designated box inside the store.

Target said materials from the old car seats are recycled to create new products such as pallets and plastic buckets, and construction materials – part of the company’s goal of " zero waste to landfill in U.S. operations by 2030 ."

RELATED: Target adding express self-checkout to stores, limiting items to 10 at most stores

Here’s what to know about Target’s car seat trade-in event:

Target car seat trade-in coupon

FILE - Shopping carts at a Target store on Sept. 28, 2023. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

First, customers need to join Target Circle , the retailer's free loyalty program.

After bringing in an old car seat or base in the designated box at Target stores near guest services, customers can scan the QR code on the box, then tap "Add to Target Circle Bonus."

The 20% off discount will be in the customer’s Wallet in the Target app. It can be redeemed twice, the company said.

The bonus will stay in their Wallet until they use it twice or it expires on May 11, 2024.

The 20% off bonus can be applied toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear including playards, high chairs, swings, rockers, bouncers, walkers, entertainers and jumpers.

What type of car seat qualifies?

Target says it will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged.

Customers will receive a 20% off discount for trading in any one of these items.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.