Tampering of lifesaving 'Drown Zero' tubes put swimmers at risk on Space Coast

The Brief A disturbing trend of tampering is threatening the safety of swimmers along the Space Coast. "Drown Zero," a non-profit organization that provides emergency flotation devices at beach access points, reports that their lifesaving tubes are being intentionally tangled and tied up. This hinders lifesaving efforts when someone could be drowning in the ocean.



Authorities and safety advocates in Brevard County are warning that tampering with lifesaving flotation devices along Space Coast beaches could put swimmers in danger.

Officials say some life-saving rings installed along the coastline are being tied up or twisted, making them difficult to remove quickly during an emergency.

The devices are part of a drowning-prevention program operated by Drown Zero International, which has placed about 200 flotation stations along beaches from Cape Canaveral to Sebastian Inlet.

Tube tampering

The backstory:

The orange flotation rings are designed to be grabbed and thrown at someone struggling in the surf. Recently, they’ve been found with their ropes manually twisted and knotted. So far, the tampering has been concentrated in Cocoa Beach, specifically near the Hilton and Palm Lane.

Wyatt Werneth, the founder of Drown Zero and a former Brevard County Ocean Rescue Chief, is devastated by the issue.

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"I don't know why they would do that," Werneth said. "Imagine someone taking the fire extinguishers out of a building. This is, to me—it’s devastating."

Werneth noted that the ropes are being manipulated with "great effort" so that a panicked rescuer wouldn’t be unable to deploy them quickly.

Beachgoers are equally appalled by the lack of respect for the equipment. Travis Nichols, a visitor from Indiana, said that the delay caused by the knots could lead to tragedy.

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"If it does come in case of an emergency, it could be on their hands if someone can’t save someone else," Nichols said. "That seems disrespectful."

Spring break safety concerns

The timing of the vandalism is particularly concerning as rip current risks often increase during the spring season. Drown Zero has installed approximately 200 stations across the Space Coast to serve as a "stop gap" when lifeguards are off-duty or not nearby.

The program's impact is backed by data:

10 Years: How long Drown Zero has been installing stations.

200 Deployments: The number of times tubes were used to assist swimmers last year.

Zero Rip Current Drownings: The record achieved in Brevard County last year, which Werneth attributes to the availability of these devices.

"It’s that stop gap from someone drowning," Werneth said. "So for someone to tamper with this—they’re tampering with a life safety device."

How to help

What you can do:

Drown Zero relies on a network of volunteers who survey the stations daily. However, with 200 devices scattered from Cape Canaveral to Sebastian Inlet, they’re asking the public to act as extra eyes on the sand.

If you see someone tampering with a station:

Report it immediately: If you see someone touching a tube for any reason other than a water emergency, contact local authorities or Drown Zero.

Check the station: Every Drown Zero station has contact information listed on the sign.

"Please help us, look out for anyone vandalizing them. Report it," Werneth urged.

Contact Drown Zero

To report a damaged station, a missing tube, or to learn more about adopting a station, you can reach the organization through the following channels: