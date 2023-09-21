Tampa's first dining river cruiser coming to the Hillsborough River this Fall: Yacht Starship

article

Tampa residents will soon see Yacht Starship's new dining river cruiser on the Hillsborough River this Fall, officials with the company said.

Yacht Starship announced the launch of "Craft," the city's first dining river cruiser. The vessel is a multi-million-dollar project that will bring in 80 jobs to Tampa and a new dining experience for residents.

Officials said Craft has less than 11' of air draft, which allows it to pass under the five low bridges on the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa.

Courtesy: Yacht Starship Dining Cruises.

"Craft has been a dream of ours since the first cruise in Tampa over 22-years ago," said President and CEO Troy Manthey, "it’s a purpose-built vessel, creating a new era of cruising in Tampa, which is sure to exceed guest expectations.

The new vessel will be the largest vessel cruising along the Hillsborough River, and it will be able to hold 150 passengers, the company said.

According to officials, Craft resembles a European river cruise ship and comes with quite a few firsts in the U.S. passenger vessel industry. It includes an open kitchen concept with a gas grill and stove, a 1914 vintage wooden cruiser as the bar, three dining options and the first displacement dining cruise vessel propelled with diesel outboard propulsion.

Yacht Starship said reservations for Craft will open soon and cruises onboard the vessel are expected to begin Fall 2023.