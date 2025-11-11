Taking precautions to protect plants from expected frost

With winds easing across Central Florida, residents are preparing for another cold night.

At Orlando’s Leu Gardens, that means taking extra steps to protect tropical plants.

Another cold night in store

Local perspective:

City of Orlando horticultural specialist Danny Morrison said staff have been working to safeguard the gardens’ few coconut palms, which are especially vulnerable to cold weather.

He advised homeowners to do the same if temperatures approach freezing, depending on their location and the type of palm tree they have.

"If it’s going to get freezing, by all means, try to save your palm and wrap it," he said.

Danny added that residents don’t necessarily need special frost blankets to protect plants. Everyday materials such as old bedsheets or cardboard boxes can help shield delicate foliage.

"If you have cardboard boxes tall or big enough to cover your plants, do that — just make sure they’re secured, so the wind doesn’t blow them over," he said.

He also offered a key tip: keep the plant’s leaves from touching the frost covering. "You can wrap it once with paper or packaging material, then add a layer of frost cloth," he said. "That way the foliage never comes in direct contact with the frost."

As temperatures drop again overnight, horticulturists say the extra effort will help ensure plants — and palms — make it through another cold snap.