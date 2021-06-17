System in Gulf likely to become depression: What it means for Florida

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping an eye on a system in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to develop further on Thursday or Friday.

An area of low pressure located over the eastern portion of the Bay of Campeche is producing widespread cloudiness and disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. Forecasters give it a 90-percent chance of developing.

"This system will move little today, and little if any development is expected during that time due to interaction with land and unfavorable upper-level winds," the National Hurricane Center said. "However, the low should begin to move northward by this afternoon, and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form by late tonight or on Friday when the low moves across the western Gulf of Mexico."

An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance on Thursday afternoon, if necessary.

Heavy rains should also begin to affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

So will it strengthen into a named storm?

"It doesn't look very well formed at all. There is a distinct circulation but we aren't seeing things closing off yet. That might happen later today," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "Do we get a depression at some point later today? Do we see a named system? That would be Claudette."

As for Florida, the system is not expected to affect the Sunshine State.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted that the U.S. is likely to be hit with another "above-normal" year, with 13 to 20 total named storms.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

