SUV crashes into house, driver flees scene; homeowner grateful no one was hurt

Dramatic video shows the moment an SUV careened off Neptune Road onto Kings Highway, slamming into the front of a home and leaving a massive hole in its side.

Not everyone inside the SUV stayed at the scene after the crash, according to authorities.

State troopers and Osceola County deputies said Tharyana Guzman, who was behind the wheel, should not have been driving because her license is suspended. Despite the damage, the homeowner, Ruth Zamora, expressed gratitude that her husband, who was inside during the incident, was uninjured. She’s also thankful the children in the SUV, ages 5 and 7, were not hurt.

Zamora recounted the moment when the SUV crashed into her home, shifting nearly every piece of furniture in the front room, damaging walls, and startling her husband, who had been watching TV nearby.

"He called me, 'Come here now! Come here! Car inside the house?'" Zamora recalled.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Guzman was driving the SUV, which had three other occupants, including the young children. Guzman allegedly fled the scene but was later apprehended by an Osceola County deputy.

The arrest report states that Guzman denied being in the vehicle, but surveillance footage contradicted her claim, according to authorities.

Zamora expressed relief that her husband was unharmed, as well as her grandchildren, who often play in the area where the SUV came to rest.

"Think what happened—maybe died," Zamora said.

Guzman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Meanwhile, the Zamora family is uncertain about the cost of repairs to their home.

