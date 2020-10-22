'Suspicious package' prompts evacuation of Orange County Supervisor of Elections building

article

A "suspicious package" reported at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections prompted an evacuation of the building on Kaley Ave. in Orlando Thursday afternoon.

Orlando police officers shut down W. Kaley Street and S. Lucerne Terrace to investigate. Fire officials quickly confirmed that the package was a ballot inside of a plastic ziplock bag.

A short while later, the building was reopened and staff members were permitted to return.

The Orlando Fire Department said that there is no threat or hazard.

The location is also a site for early voting in the county.

