State attorney ousted by DeSantis in 2022 calls Monique Worrell's suspension 'attack on democracy'

Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, ousted by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 because DeSantis said Warren neglected his duties by picking and choosing which laws to enforce, has responded to the governor's removal of Monique Worrell from her position as State Attorney for the 9th judicial district.

The 9th judicial district, which is located in Central Florida, includes Orange and Osceola counties. Gov. DeSantis on Wednesday said that Worrell's suspension was effective immediately.

Warren is still fighting in court to get his job back and has not yet decided whether he will run for office again in 2024. He called the governor's actions against Worrell, "another illegal and unconstitutional attack on democracy by a small, scared man who is desperate to save his political career."

MORE HEADLINES:

On Aug. 4, 2022, the governor fired the twice-elected Warren for refusing to prosecute abortion and gender-affirming cases. The governor accused him of neglect of duty and appointed Suzy Lopez to take over the office.

Warren said DeSantis, "wants to be a bully, but he’s actually a coward who has repeatedly violated the rule of law and the will of the voters to cover up his own weakness."

In firing Warren, the governor cited a pledge Warren signed – along with more than 80 other prosecutors nationwide – not to prosecute certain abortion and gender-affirming cases involving minors. Warren claimed it wasn’t a blanket policy and said that no such cases had ever even come before his desk.

Warren called his ousting an "illegal political stunt" and sued in Federal Court to regain his job. The judge found that the governor was wrong to fire Warren, but said the court lacked the authority to reinstall him as state attorney. Warren appealed the decision and is currently awaiting a ruling.

DeSantis suspended Worrell via executive order. Among the grievances against Worrell, the governor said her office: