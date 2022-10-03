Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir on trial again, accused of killing 22 elderly Texas women

Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir is back on trial Monday for one of the 22 murders he's charged with.

Chemirmir was convicted of capital murder in April for one of those killings, but a second capital murder conviction might provide needed assurance to families.

The first trial for Chemirmir was declared a mistrial, before later being convicted in a follow-up trial, where he was sentenced to life without parole.

On Monday, he’ll go on trial for the capital murder of Mary Brooks.

One former Dallas County prosecutor with no ties to the case told FOX 4: "The likely purpose of this prosecution is to ensure that a second consecutive life sentence is handed down. Each conviction has its own right to appeal and while most appeals are denied the likelihood of winning two separate appeals would be very low. A second capital murder conviction and sentence of life without parole would virtually ensure that that he would spend the rest of his life incarcerated."

The majority of Chemirmir’s alleged murders happened at senior living facilities, where prosecutors say he posed as a maintenance worker.