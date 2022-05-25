Suspected car thief identified following shooting, pursuit involving Orlando police officer

Orlando police have identified the suspected car thief they say exchanged gunfire with officers and led them on a pursuit on Wednesday night.

William Deleon Bullock, 36, is facing charges, including shooting/throwing into occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm. On Thursday, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said Bullock has a violent history that dates back to 2004.

Chief Rolon said he has viewed the body cam video of the incident and said the officers didn't even attempt to engage Bullock when he allegedly fired at them.

"It could have very well been a situation where today we were addressing one of our officer being injured or potentially killed as a result of this violent offenders actions," Chief Rolon said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a busy Ocoee intersection on Wednesday evening after they say Bullock exchanged shots with an Orlando police officer who was in pursuit of the suspect while in an unmarked car.

Just before 8 p.m., Orlando police officers said they spotted a reported stolen car and began to follow the vehicle. About ten minutes into the pursuit, an officer said a shot was fired at the unmarked vehicle near Jim Glenn Drive. One of the officers returned fire and continued to pursue Bullock into Orange County, a police spokesperson said

"With the assistance of partnering agencies, the vehicle pursuit ended in Ocoee," said Andrea Otero with the Orlando Police Department.

Bullock was taken into custody near the intersection of Clarke and E. Silver Star roads.

"No one, including the officers and suspect were injured during the gunfire," Otero added.

As is standard procedure with shootings involving law enforcement officers, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an independent investigation and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney's Office, Otero said.