Suspect wanted after shooting near Orlando nightclub, police say

Police say that they are searching for a suspect after a shooting was reported near an Orlando nightclub.

The Orlando Police Department said that officers responded to GILT Nightclub on Bennett Rd. just after 1 a.m. to check out a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they said that there was a large crowd of people near the club.

While working to get everyone under control, they reportedly heard that a male victim had gone to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Through their investigation, police said that they determined the shooting happened behind the Trustco Bank on E. Colonial Dr., which is just down the street from the club.

Law enforcement later said that it was revealed that an argument between two groups led to a shooting between two people.

"When one of the men involved in the shooting was hurt by the gunfire, he got inside a vehicle and was driven to ORMC. The adult man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury," police said.

Two other gunshot wound victims were said to have been located at another hospital later in the morning. They were both in the area of the reported shooting and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. However, police said that they are not being fully cooperative with detectives and have both declined to press charges.

Police are said to still be searching for a suspect. There were no arrests at the club.

