Suspect sought in Lake Mary bank robbery, officials say
article
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A suspect is at large following a bank robbery in Lake Mary. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Video from the scene at a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard shows crime scene tape surrounding the building on Wednesday afternoon.
No other information has been provided.
MORE NEWS: Orlando officers taken to hospital after being exposed to 'substance': officials
Check back for updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.
Advertisement