Suspect sought in Lake Mary bank robbery, officials say

Lake Mary
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A suspect is at large following a bank robbery in Lake Mary. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating. 

Video from the scene at a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard shows crime scene tape surrounding the building on Wednesday afternoon.

No other information has been provided. 

