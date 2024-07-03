Woman shot by Brevard County deputies, man arrested after attempted car burglary: Sheriff Ivey

A person was shot during a deputy-involved shooting in Brevard County Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident began shortly after 1 p.m. when a person reported a car burglary that was happening in Palm Shores.

When deputies responded to the scene, they saw a man and woman who ‘immediately fled’ upon seeing deputies, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a press conference. The woman was also holding a gun in the air as the couple ran into the woods.

The couple was spotted lying on the ground in the woods and were given verbal commands to come out.

"At one point, our deputies felt that their lives were in immediate danger because of the firearm that the female had," Sheriff Ivey said.

Deputies fired and struck the woman multiple times and she was taken to a hospital.

She is currently in stable condition. The man was taken into custody.

The man and woman's identity has not yet been released.