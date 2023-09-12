Man plows through Florida Walmart with stolen excavator: police

A man has been arrested after he crashed into a Walmart store and another building with stolen construction equipment in Gainesville Monday night, according to police.

Officers said the suspect, later identified 47-year-old Jesse Charles Smith, stole a large excavator and drove it through the wall of a Walmart located at 2900 SW 42nd Street, taking out nearby power poles along the way.

Jesse Smith (Photo credit: Gainesville Police Department)

Authorities said the Smith also drove through a storage unit in the area of 2700 SW 40th Boulevard.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Smith is facing multiple charges including grand theft, trespassing and damage property/ criminal mischief, Alachua County jail records show.