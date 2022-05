Suspect kills 10 at Buffalo supermarket mass shooting; investigated as racially-motivated, violent extremism

article

At least 10 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

A total of 13 people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. The survivors' conditions weren't immediately available. Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter, who was not identified, was in custody.

The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.

Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from the AP seeking comment.

At a news conference following the shooting, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the 18-year-old male suspect was not from the community and traveled hours to the area to carry out the mass shooting. Officials said the suspect is from a New York state county, hours away from Buffalo.

A US attorney at the conference said the FBI is investigating the shooting as both a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism. The suspect will be identified in a forthcoming press release once he is arraigned, law enforcement officials said.

The gunman, who is white, entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire, one of the officials said. Investigators believe the man may have been live-streaming the shooting and are looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online, the official said.

Officials said they have evidence of racial animosity from the suspect in their possession. Of the 13 people shot, 11 were described as African American, two victims were white.

The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store.

Witnesses reported the gunman was wearing military-style clothing and body armor, one of the officials said.

Officials at the news conference said a retired Buffalo police officer was working as a security guard at the store. He shot the suspect, but because he was heavily armed, wearing tactical gear, he survived. He shot and killed the guard, held a gun to his own neck and then surrendered to police shortly after.

Aftermath of mass shooting at Buffalo, NY supermarket.

Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described him as a white male in his late teens or early twenties sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.

"He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?" Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. "He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police."

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

Aftermath of mass shooting in Buffalo, NY.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon.

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.

KTVU contributed to this report.









