Suspect killed after firing at deputies in Sanford, sheriff says

A man was killed after shooting at deputies in Sanford overnight, the sheriff said Thursday.

First responders were called to Riverview Avenue near Palm Drive around 2:20 Thursday morning after a witness said they heard a woman crying for help.

MORE NEWS: Man steals FedEx truck, takes wild ride through Daytona Beach, police say

Deputies showed up at the house and knocked on the door. Sheriff Lemma says the suspect came out from under the carport, pointed a gun at them and fired one shot at them.

The deputies fired back 15 times, hitting the suspect 5 times. Deputies rendered aid and the suspect was transported to the hospital where he died.

No deputies were injured.

The sheriff says that the suspect and the victim had been partying in Sanford that night. The suspect reportedly took an Uber to the home and the victim followed.

When they arrived, some sort of altercation broke out and the victim says he began hitting her head against the concrete and choking her. She was able to get away and flee the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.