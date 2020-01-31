Suspect in custody following police pursuit in San Fernando Valley

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man accused of leading officers on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley at high-speeds.

Officers say the chase began around 9:30 a.m. when officers tried to pull the vehicle over at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cabrini Drive in Burbank.

The suspect refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

SkyFOX overhead captured the suspect driving up to 70 mph on surface streets in Reseda.

The car being chased, a black Mercedes-Benz, was seen weaving in and out of traffic along surface streets in Encino, Van Nuys, and Sherman Oaks.

At one point officers had to back off the chase due to safety concerns, citing the vehicle was driving too fast for city streets.

The driver is believed to be a burglary suspect, it is not known if they are armed.

It appears the pursuit came to a halt after the suspect pulled into a parking garage at the Sherman Oaks Galleria. It was not immediately known if the suspect fled or was taken into custody.

A suspect was detained a few miles from the scene Friday afternoon and taken into custody.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story