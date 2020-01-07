Suspect ID'd and sought in deadly Cocoa shooting

article

Authorities in Brevard County are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Cocoa.

Cocoa police say Terrell Damarious Isom, 24, is wanted on charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted premeditated murder with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators said Isom got into an argument with the victim, Terravion Lewis, 19, over a stolen firearm belonging to Lewis. Detectives are actively searching for Isom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000 in this case.