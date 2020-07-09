Suspect behind sexual battery attempt identified after algae from crime scene spotted on clothes, deputies say

article

The suspect behind an attempted sexual battery at an Orange County retention pond was identified and arrested after algae from the pond was spotted on his shoes and shirt, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that on May 12, a woman was attacked and dragged into a retention pond near Waterford Wood Circle and Woodbury Road.

She reportedly told law enforcement that she was walking when a jogger approached her, grabbed her from behind, and dragged her towards a nearby retention pond, where he submerged her head underwater.

Deputies said that the woman told the suspect she would do whatever he wanted and he began to loosen his pants, telling her to perform a sexual act on him. Thankfully, she was able to escape and run away, into an apartment complex across the street.

MORE NEWS: Tracking coronavirus: Nearly 9,000 new cases reported in Florida on Thursday

The victim sustained minor injuries to her hands, face, and neck, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Advertisement

With help from the survivor, detectives, CSI, and a forensic botanist, a suspect was identified. They used the suspect description, surveillance video, and algae spotted on the victim's shirt and shoes to identify him as Patrick Howard, who has committed other sex crimes in Tennessee.

Deputies said that Howard was then jailed on Kidnapping with Intent to Inflict Harm/ Terrorize and Attempting Sexual Battery charges.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.