Suspect arrested hours after stabbing woman in Poinciana, sheriff says

Authorities have charged a man with attempted murder in the alleged stabbing of a woman in Osceola County.

'We will find you and lock you up!

What we know:

Around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at a residence in Poinciana. A woman was found with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. Deputies identified a suspect, Julio Ramos-Aleman, who they determined had left the scene of the stabbing in his vehicle.

Detectives quickly began investigating and obtained an arrest warrant for Ramos-Aleman on charges of attempted murder. Within hours, he was located and arrested.

What we don't know:

Details about the motive behind the alleged stabbing have not been disclosed, and it's unclear what the relationship was between the victim and the suspect. Authorities have also not released the identity of the victim or any information about her current condition.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez praised the work of his team: "Thanks to our deputies and detectives' great and swift work, Julio Ramos-Aleman is behind bars in less than 24 hours! He attempted to take a life last night, but our units moved fast, ensuring justice was served without delay."

"Osceola County is no place for criminals — we will find you and lock you up!" he added.

The county has been focused on cracking down on violent crimes, with Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez emphasizing a "zero tolerance" policy for such offenses.

