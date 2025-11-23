Suspect arrested in DeLand after man shot in the face, officials say

article

Volusia Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect following shooting that took place on the 1500 block of West New York Avenue Sunday morning.

According to officials, units arrived shortly after 5 a.m. to find a 47-year-old male victim lying in the carport outside a residence, conscious but suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Responding deputies and officers provided first aid and worked to control the victim’s bleeding before he was transported to a local hospital. He was initially expected to survive; however, he was later listed in critical but stable condition. The victim had been shot in the face and hip.

At the scene, deputies located and detained the suspected shooter without incident.

Reports suggest that witnesses who fled during the incident were contacted a short time later in the nearby Winn-Dixie parking lot. Volusia Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to both locations to continue the investigation.

Suspect Identified and Charged

Authorities arrested 41-year-old Anselmo Salazar Colin, who is now charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, in addition to active warrants for transmission of harmful material to a minor. He is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred following a night of drinking between the defendant and the victim, who were roommates. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Salazar Colin fired at the victim during an altercation inside the residence.

Due to his status as an undocumented immigrant, federal immigration authorities have been notified of his arrest.

The investigation remains active, and no further details have been released at this time.