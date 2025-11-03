Marion County woman who fatally shot her neighbor wants to countersue

The Brief Susan Lorincz, the Marion County woman convicted of killing her neighbor, says she plans to countersue. The family of Ajike "A.J. Owens filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lorincz earlier this year. Lorincz has responded with a handwritten letter, saying she plans to countersue for "slander, libel and defamation of character."



Susan Lorincz, the Marion County woman convicted of fatally shooting her neighbor, plans to countersue after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against her, according to new court documents.

What we know:

Lorincz is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence after she was convicted of killing her neighbor Ajike "A.J." Owens in Ocala in 2023. Owens’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lorincz earlier this year.

In response, Lorincz has written a letter saying she plans to countersue Owens’ mother and children for "slander, libel and defamation of character."

Lorincz said in the letter that Owens and her children were told by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to stay off her property.

"Ajike and her children were tresspassing (sic)," the letter reads. "There were multiple ‘no tresspassing (sic) signs’ on the property."

Lorincz also accused Owens’ children of telling stories in their depositions. She also accused the children of playing "Ding Dong Ditch," by knocking on her door and running away.

In January, Lorincz filed an appeal to have her conviction overturned.

The Shooting: What happened?

The backstory:

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to Lorincz's Ocala residence for a trespassing call at around 9 p.m. on June, 2, 2023.

When they arrived, they found Owens, who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Deputies said Lorincz had fired one shot through her closed door, striking Owens in the chest. Owens reportedly went over to Lorincz's house to confront her about an incident involving Lorincz throwing rollerskates at children earlier in the day.

Lorincz told investigators that Owens was banging on her door and yelling loudly. Lorincz said she thought Owens was going to kill her.

The case was recently the subject of a Netflix documentary titled, "The Perfect Neighbor."

The Letter - Read it here

