Susan Lorincz's arraignment delayed in Ajike 'AJ' Owens' shooting case

The arraignment of Susan Lorincz, the woman accused of shooting and killing her neighbor in Ocala, has been delayed.

Lorincz's arraignment was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, but the Marion County Clerk of Court said it was rescheduled.

FOX 35 News is working to get details on the new date.

The state attorney officially filed charges against Lorincz in late June.

The 58-year-old woman has been charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault, State Attorney William Gladson said in a news release. She faces up to 30 years in prison after she allegedly fired a shot through her unopened front door following a reported dispute with her neighbor Ajike "AJ" Owens and her children on June 2.

Lorincz remains at the Marion County Jail – she was granted a $154,000 bond, but told the judge she only had $1,700 to post – after she was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff's Office on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and assault, deputies said.

The state attorney said, however, one count of misdemeanor assault, one count of misdemeanor culpable negligence and one count of misdemeanor battery were not filed. The state attorney also did not file a charge for second degree murder, citing "insufficient evidence," despite a push from Owens' family to upgrade the original charges.

Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens [Credit: Family handout]

The family of Owens issued a statement after the state attorney filed charges.

"We are deeply disappointed by this decision. All the evidence unequivocally supports the elevation of this charge to second-degree murder. We firmly believe that justice demands nothing less," said attorney Anthony Thomas. "The failure of the prosecutor to charge Susan with what truly reflected her wanton, reckless behavior undermines our ability to even get real accountability. Nevertheless, our resolve remains unwavering, and we will continue to fight."