'I heard my baby screaming': Surviving sister of family killed in shooting describes terrifying ordeal

A man is in jail, accused of killing his girlfriend, her mother, sister, and young niece. Investigators said 23-year-old Shavell Jordan Jones also tried killing another sister, but she survived to tell everyone what happened.

"I saw him, and then I realized, what he did, and then he shot me," explained Sharice Nesmith as she described the terrifying moment that went down inside her home. "He keeps shooting and shooting. I heard my baby screaming."

Investigators said Jones shot and killed Nesmith's mother, Gail Baker, her sisters, Asha and Shantay, and her 4-year-old daughter, Janice. Nesmith was also struck in her face. "I felt my jaw broke. I felt it. I was holding myself."

As Nesmith tried to run for help, she said she had to step over her mother, sisters, and even little Janice to get out of the house. "I saw my baby girl laying down, and I wasn’t thinking. I thought she was still sleeping for some reason."

She said her other two children were still alive. "He said mommy are you ok? I was holding my face, holding my jaw. I said stay right here I’ll be back, I’m going to get help." Nesmith went door to door covered in blood, hoping someone would help. "Knocking on doors, knocking on doors. I was holding my jaw and nose."

A neighbor finally opened a door. When deputies arrived, they found 6-year-old Jayceon and 4-year-old Jalese hiding under a blanket. Nesmith said she is proud of how her son helped his little sister. "My son, he’s so smart. He was able to go hide."

They said he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, Asha, and was supposed to leave, but started shooting instead. According to investigators, Jones tried shooting himself but survived. Nesmith said Jones had never acted out before, "He was sweet and the kids loved him. So I don’t know, it surprised me."

Nesmith said she feels an emptiness inside, as she deals with the loss of family members and plans for their funeral without enough funds to cover the expenses. "I feel lost without them, honestly. They were always by my side."

Captain D's on E. Colonial in Union Park is collecting donations to help them.

Jones faces murder and attempted murder charges.