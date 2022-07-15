Surveillance video appears to show pack of loose dogs attack in Orange County

A Florida man says a pack of loose dogs attacked his dog during a walk. Surveillance cameras captured it all.

The video shows four loose dogs surrounding Steve Weaver and his dog Thunder on Bayberry Court in Orange County on Wednesday. Next, at least two of the dogs appear to start biting Thunder.

"My first reaction was to try to get the dogs away. You’ll see that on the video, I even… in fighting… went down on my knees low to get the dogs off," Weaver explained.

Thunder sprints away and Weaver is left on the ground. Those loose dogs then take off.

"A couple of them were Husky type dogs," Weaver said. "It happened so fast… I couldn’t tell what the other ones were."

This unfolded in an Orange County neighborhood near Lockhart.

About a mile and a half away on Wallington Drive that same morning, Marlen Argueta tells FOX 35 a pack of Husky looking dogs attacked her cats in the carport. She says she tried to get the cats to safety in her house and the dogs followed her inside. She says her cat Dixie died from severe injuries.

Both Argueta and Weaver say they contacted Orange County Animal Services. Officers were in the neighborhood Friday.

Thunder received several staples for dog bites.

Weaver is trying to spread the word about what happened so that no other animals get hurt.

"Thunder is like a member of the family. He was rescued from Orange County last year. He’s been a really good dog for sure. I don’t want anything to happen to him," Weaver said.

Weaver says the dogs didn’t have on collars, but they looked like pets as opposed to street dogs.

One neighbor tells us he’s seen the two huskies out in this neighborhood several times before.