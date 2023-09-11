Surfers bring man to shore who was found floating, unresponsive at Daytona Beach: officials

A 48-year-old man was found floating and unresponsive in the water in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The man from Deltona was found about 100 yards north of the Main Street Pier by surfers, officials said.

Surfers were able to get him to the shore where they were met by Beach Safety officials who began medical interventions.

The man was transported to a local hospital. A pulse was recovered and he is currently being treated, officials said.