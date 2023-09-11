72-year-old surfer dies after losing contact with surfboard at Daytona Beach: officials

A 72-year-old surfer died after losing contact with his surfboard at Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The incident happened in the 300 block of South Beach Street.

The man tried to swim back to his surfboard, but a lifeguard noticed he "wasn't making good progress" and responded from a tower more than 300 feet away, officials said.

He became unresponsive as the lifeguard approached him and was then removed from the water.

He was transferred to Emergency Medical Services after lifeguards performed life-saving measures and was later pronounced dead.