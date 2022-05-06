Supply chain shortage delays traffic signal installation on deadly highway, authorities say

An Avalon Park mother says she’s worried more drivers will be killed as residents wait for a traffic light to be installed in their neighborhood.

Bernadette Thompson says her 23-year-old daughter, Kayla Marie, was killed in a crash at Avalon Park Blvd. and Perdido Drive back in 2019. Even as she waits for the county to install a traffic light, she says more people are being killed here. "Still numerous accidents on that road, due to speeding, reckless driving, being distracted," she said. "A couple of weeks ago a guy was speeding on that road and got killed driving some box truck and crashed into the wall."

Orange County Public Works determined that a traffic signal should be installed at nearby Avalon Park Blvd and Pellicer Drive, where a teen was killed back in 2017. However, supply chain delays have delayed the project, the agency says. They say the contractor is unable to provide an accurate date for when the traffic signal will be installed.

"It’s something that’s out of my control. It's something in the process, I know it’s getting done. It's just a matter of time."

The county has already installed additional speed limit signs and pavement markings, but as Bernadette gets ready for an event to remember her daughter, she wants to remind others to slow down, before another person loses a life.

"My daughter’s lost hers. So I feel this is something good that she would want to do, is try to save others' lives."

The Safe Driving event in remembrance of Kayla Marie Thompson takes place on May 7th from 2-4 p.m. at the Goldenrod Recreation Center. 4863 North Goldenrod Road.

