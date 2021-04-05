Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady visits Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

article

Easter weekend was out of this world for Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady.

The quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated his team's victory at this year's Super Bowl by going off-planet to Batuu, otherwise known as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Brady starred alongside teammate Rob Gronkowski in the iconic "I'm going to Disney World!" commercial after the game.

Gronkowski already visited, but Brady, the games MVP, had yet to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth — until Easter weekend that is.

Disney said in a statement that Brady built his own lightsaber at Savi's Workshop, drank Blue and Green Milk, interacted with Star Wars characters and experienced both of the land's attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

