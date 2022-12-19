SunRail trains delayed due to collision between Lake Mary, Sanford stations

article

Traffic along Lake Mary Blvd. is backed up while authorities assist with an incident near the railroad tracks just east of Old Lake Mary Rd. Lake Mary Blvd. is closed in both directions as it appears a train has collided with a vehicle.

SunRail said the P322 northbound train will be delayed by up to two hours and the P329 southbound train by up to 60 minutes due to police activity. The tracks between the Lake Mary and Sanford stations are closed, and a bus bridge is being implemented, SunRail said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is heading the investigation into what led to the crash and a spokesperson with Seminole County Fire Rescue confirms to FOX 35 News that a patient with "no vitals" was discovered at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.