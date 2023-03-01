SunRail offering free Saturday service for Monster Jam, Orlando City soccer, Blake Shelton concert

Downtown Orlando is about to get very busy with all sorts of events happening on Saturday. To help everyone get around, SunRail train rides will be free!

SunRail is running a special service sponsored by Orlando Downtown Development Board on Saturday, March 4, between 2 p.m. and 12:45 a.m. Ride free and save on parking for events in Downtown Orlando including:

"It just kinda ended up with all of these events winding up on the same weekend, so when that happens, we try to promote downtown to people coming in," explained Orlando's Director of Placemaking Sherry Gutch. "So we're providing SunRail service for free and we hope people take advantage of it."

For the full schedule, list of events, and free shuttle information please visit SunRail's website.

Monster Jam at Camping World Stadium

Monster Jam returns to Orlando with its heated rivalries and high-flying stunts. The event kicks off on Saturday at 7 p.m. and features 12,000-pound monster trucks Grave Digger, Max-DTM, Megalodon, and more. They compete in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions. Before the big event, fans can purchase separate tickets for the Monster Jam Pit Party to see the massive trucks up close, meet with drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures, and enjoy many other family-friendly activities. More information and tickets can be found at TicketMaster.com.

Orlando City Lions host FC Cincinnati at Exploria Stadium

Orlando City has ramped up its match-week preparation for FC Cincinnati as it gets set to welcome the visiting blue and orange to Exploria Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Lions will look to make it consecutive home wins to open the campaign after blanking New York Red Bulls 1-0 on a Facu Torres penalty kick in the second half. More information and tickets can be found here.

Blake Shelton concert at Amway Center

Blake Shelton returns to the road in 2023 for his headlining 18-date Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The Orlando show at the Amway Center starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Joining the lineup are reigning Academy of Country Music (ACM) Female Artist / Country Music Association (CMA) Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising country artist Jackson Dean. More information and tickets can be found at TicketMaster.com.