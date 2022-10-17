SunRail resumes service to all Central Florida train stations after repairing Hurricane Ian damage

article

Commuters will now be able to catch a train ride to all Central Florida stations following repairs made in Hurricane Ian's aftermath, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Starting Monday, Oct. 17, SunRail will resume its normal schedule to all 16 stations from DeBary to Poinciana as repairs to the rail corridor have been successfully completed.

The corridor had sustained damages to the track following Hurricane Ian in late September.

The schedule can be viewed on SunRail.com.

Those needing assistance with their SunCard, fares or schedules, is asked to contact customer service Monday – Friday between 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. at 1-855-RAIL-411 (724-5411) or info@SunRail.com