Police: Pedestrian dead after being struck by freight train in Kissimmee

A person is dead after being struck by a freight train in Kissimmee, police said.

The Kissimmee Police Department confirmed to FOX 35 that a pedestrian died after being struck by a freight train around 2 a.m. Monday at Magnolia Street and Lindsay Way.

As a result, routes between the Tupperware train station and DeBary were impacted. However, traffic has been cleared and the track should be open now, police said.

SKYFOX flew over the scene around 7 a.m. Monday, spotting police activity on U.S. 192 and Main Street in Kissimmee.

The incident is still under investigation at this time, police said.

All other trains are said to be on time.

