SunRail offering extended service in December with 'Festive Fridays'

article

With several holiday-related weekend events coming up in the next few weeks, SunRail has announced extended train service every Friday, from November 25 through December 30.

An extra southbound train will depart the DeBary Station at 9:30 p.m. and travel to the Poinciana Station, with stops at all stations. Regular fares apply.

SunRail noted popular Friday events such as tree lightings, plays, concerts, and seasonal sporting events as the reasons for the added evening train. There will also be special giveaways on select trains each Friday in December, while supplies last. Follow @RideSunRail on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn more.

For more information including the extended train schedule, special events, and fares visit SunRail.com.