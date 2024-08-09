SunRail launches new service to DeLand, marking northernmost stop in Central Florida

With the ring of a bell and a shower of confetti, SunRail officials marked the grand opening of the new station in DeLand.

"This last stop on the original vision for 17 stations provides Volusia County residents a new, stress-free travel option for rethinking your commute to work and to school," said John Tyler, FDOT Dist. 5 Secretary.

City and county leaders from Osceola to Volusia counties climbed aboard the first train to carry passengers from Debary to the new DeLand station. Volusia County Chairman Jeff Brower was one of them. "This is about connecting all of Central Florida, bringing people to DeLand, letting people from DeLand go enjoy what people from four other counties have. I'm really focused on bringing people here to DeBary and DeLand, America's greatest downtown," he said.

It was a smooth 15-minute ride from Debary to DeLand. Passenger Susan Macon said it was a great new way to get around. "We're a main street city, and there are other main street cities along the route. It will be so much easier to visit them than to take the I-4 corridor."

The station is located near the intersection of Old New York Avenue and Grand Avenue South, about three miles west of DeLand’s historic downtown. This is the 17th station on SunRail's network and the northernmost stop on the 61-mile-long system.

The station also connects with Amtrak, and there will be a shuttle to and from downtown DeLand. The SunRail service officially starts on Monday.

Deland resident Quinn Rust said it would be an easier way to grab the train. "When we were younger, we used to go to Orlando all the time, using this, but it became too inconvenient to drive to DeBary, so it's going to be really convenient to have a SunRail station in DeLand."