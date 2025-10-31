SunRail to extend weekday service with late-night trains
ORLANDO, Fla. - SunRail will soon give commuters more travel options in the evenings.
The commuter rail is extending its weekday service with two trains running later at night, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Transportation.
What we know:
The new schedule will begin Dec. 1 and include two late-night trips—one northbound to DeLand and one southbound to Poinciana.
According to the schedule on the SunRail website, the new northbound train would make its last departure from Poinciana at 8:45 p.m. and arrive in DeLand by 10:26 p.m. The last southbound train for the evening would leave DeLand at 9:55 p.m. and arrive in Poinciana by 11:38 p.m.
SunRail said the additional routes will provide commuters with more options for traveling from work or enjoying entertainment and community events around the area.
In September, SunRail announced a plan to expand its weekday service. The proposal had to be approved by the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission.
The Source: This article was written based on information shared by FDOT and SunRail.