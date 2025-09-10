SunRail adds late-night service to boost ridership

The Brief SunRail will expand its weekday schedule next month with two late-night trips between Poinciana and DeLand. Officials expect the move to attract 2,000 more riders and $10,000 in revenue each month. The change is designed to serve both commuters and leisure travelers without raising operating costs.



SunRail will expand its evening schedule next month, adding two late-night trips for riders traveling between Poinciana and DeLand.

What we know:

SunRail will add two late-night weekday trips starting next month, expanding its schedule from 40 to 42 rides.

The last northbound train will leave Poinciana at 8:45 p.m. and reach DeLand by 10:26 p.m., while the last southbound train will depart DeLand at 9:55 p.m. and arrive in Poinciana at 11:38 p.m.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Officials project about 2,000 more riders and $10,000 in added revenue each month.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify whether the new late-night rides will eventually lead to broader service expansion, such as weekend or later-night trains. It is also unclear how the added trips might affect long-term funding or whether they could be adjusted based on rider turnout.

The backstory:

The additional trips come after years of commuter feedback requesting later trains. Until now, SunRail’s service ended too early for many riders attending Orlando Magic games, concerts, or community events, forcing them to find alternate transportation.

Officials say the new plan repurposes trains that would otherwise head back to the Sanford hub unused.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS